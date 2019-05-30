Rumors are circulating the internet that Nick Cannon has pulled out of completing the documentary on holistic healer, Dr. Sebi, because he was receiving death threats and fearing that he would have the same fate as late rapper and activist Nipsey Hussle. Cannon quickly put those rumors to rest and assured fans that this doc is happening. Cannon posted this message to his social media:

Cannon posted the pic to his IG with the caption reading, “Oh “They” wish this was the truth!! Who made this dumb sh*t?! LOL #Fearless.

Cannon stepped up to complete the doc after Hussle was fatally shot back in March of this year.

We can’t wait to watch! Go Nick!

Nick Cannon is Still Making Dr. Sebi Documentary Despite Rumors was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 8 hours ago

