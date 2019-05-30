Ohio House is bailing out nuclear plants

Ohio has decided to abolish the states, green energy standards. There will be a new bill in place that is now controversial. The vote in the Ohio house at the moment is 53-43. This bill is mainly put in place to keep plants that have zero emission in business. They are also hoping this bill will lower utility bills in the state.

According to the Cleveland.com the Govenor of Ohio said “As I have previously stated, Ohio needs to maintain carbon-free nuclear energy generation as part of our energy portfolio. In addition, these energy jobs are vital to Ohio’s economy. I look forward to this legislative discussion continuing in the Ohio Senate.”

There will be many changes over the next few weeks for this bill.

Written By: nconleyjackson97 Posted 6 hours ago

