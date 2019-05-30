CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Ohio House is bailing out nuclear plants

0 reads
Leave a comment
Columbus Ohio Downtown

Source: nford / Radio One

Ohio has decided to abolish the states, green energy standards. There will be a new bill in place that is now controversial. The vote in the Ohio house at the moment is 53-43. This bill is mainly put in place to keep plants that have zero emission in business. They are also hoping this bill will lower utility bills in the state.

According to the Cleveland.com the Govenor of Ohio said “As I have previously stated, Ohio needs to maintain carbon-free nuclear energy generation as part of our energy portfolio. In addition, these energy jobs are vital to Ohio’s economy. I look forward to this legislative discussion continuing in the Ohio Senate.”

There will be many changes over the next few weeks for this bill.

To view the full story and how it effects you. Please click here Cleveland.com and Columbus Dispatch 

Ohio House is bailing out nuclear plants was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
C40 Press Conference in Paris
Arnold Schwarzenegger Debuts His Rap Career in a…
 9 mins ago
05.30.19
City Girls
Watch City Girls’ New Video “Act Up”
 36 mins ago
05.30.19
Kanye West on Kimmel
Kanye West Tells David Letterman About His Bipolar…
 59 mins ago
05.30.19
Flo Rida ft. E-40 & Sage The Gemini…
 18 hours ago
05.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close