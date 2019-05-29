CLOSE
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

People Respond To Gillette’s Ad Featuring A Black Father Teaching His Trans Son To Shave For The First Time

0 reads
Leave a comment
Berlin Gillette Plant

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Earlier this year, Gillette released a commercial asking that men do away with their toxic behaviors. They filmed an entire commercial documenting these behaviors and simply asked men to do better because these types of attitudes and behaviors have been harmful to not only women but other men.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Because people are not always here for progress, the commercial received quite a bit of backlash. And while a lesser company might have stepped away from making sociopolitical messages in their advertising, in order to protect their profits, they actually doubled down.

This newly unveiled commercial features a father teaching his trans son how to shave for the first time. And while there was also criticism for this ad, we’re going to focus on the people who loved it. See what others had to say below…

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Source: MadameNoire.com

Redefining Beauty: Sexiest Transgender Women You Should Know

9 photos Launch gallery

Redefining Beauty: Sexiest Transgender Women You Should Know

Continue reading Redefining Beauty: Sexiest Transgender Women You Should Know

Redefining Beauty: Sexiest Transgender Women You Should Know

LGBTQ people of color are far more likely to experience violence according to the National Coalition of Anti-Violence Programs’ most recent report and when transgender women are under attack, it’s important to uplift and shine light on those who are challenging perceptions, organizing people, or just plain changing the game. Today we honor the beauty of the recently deceased Chyna Gibson, Ciara McElveen, and Jaquarrius Holland, by highlighting trans women from Laverne to Amiyah who are doing big things.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

People Respond To Gillette’s Ad Featuring A Black Father Teaching His Trans Son To Shave For The First Time was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
It’s A Love Fest In Ty Dolla $ign…
 5 hours ago
05.29.19
Picnicking While Black: White Mississippi Woman Pulls Gun…
 6 hours ago
05.29.19
Netflix Drops Teaser Trailer for The Final Season…
 7 hours ago
05.29.19
Jay-Z Hosting Tidal Listening Party for New Prince…
 7 hours ago
05.29.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close