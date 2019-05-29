Regina Hall Refused To Tell A Joke About Whitney Houston’s Drug Use On “Black Monday”

Recently, during a roundtable sit down with The Hollywood Reporter, Regina Hall discussed quite a few things about her Hollywood journey. She shared the moments that make her realize that she’s made it, playing well-rounded women on television and then lastly, she spoke about speaking up when things don’t feel right for her.
There was a specific instance on her show, “Black Monday,” where they wanted Hall’s character, Dawn Darcy, to make a joke about the late pop-singer Whitney Houston.
She said, “There was a joke, and I can’t remember, but it was a joke I think about drugs and it was about Whitney Houston, and I was like, ‘I don’t want to say that. Artists give so much … and so to make fun of what was a challenge and an illness. … The great thing about our writers is they were like, ‘Absolutely. We’ll just do something else.’”
It’s a good thing they were willing to hear her out. We can think of some other people who should take notes. Looking at you Chris Rock.
When Houston passed, perhaps e didn’t realize the gravity of addiction. Maybe, as a society, we didn’t recognize that addiction is a disease, that changes the physiological structure of our bodies. But because it begins with a choice people often lack sympathy. And that’s really unfair and insensitive. Certainly writers can come up with funnier, more responsible, less cliched jokes.
