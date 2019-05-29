Cincinnati get ready more red bikes are coming to the Queen City!

The Cincy Red Bike which is a nonprofit organization… The plan on adding around 100 more bikes to the city.

The new bicycles include a small motor that assists riders while pedaling, which will boost the speed up to 17 mph from the average biking speed of 10 mph.

This should be pretty cool you can park and just ride a bike downtown (WKRC)

Cincinnati: More Red Bikes Are On The Way!!! was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 2 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: