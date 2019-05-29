Quavo & Saweetie Tease Marriage

Quavo and Saweetie have been dating for quite some time now and look to take the relationship to a new level. Over the weekend, the couple attended Quavo sister’s wedding. During the reception, Saweetie caught the bouquet effortless. Although Quavo’s sister, Kashara Marshall made the toss with her back turned, it glided right into Saweetie’s hands. Therefore, it was only right that Huncho’s brother-in-law, Jay, assured the garter got to Quavo’s hands. As Outcast’s “International Player’s Anthem” served as background music, Jay handed the garter off to the Migos superstar, resembling a quarterback handing the ball to a running back.

It is a wedding tradition that the man who catches the garter puts it on the one who catches the bouquet. Saweetie took a seat and Quavo proceeded to his duty.

As you can see, they were not playing. Huncho is following in the footsteps of his cousin and group mate, Offset. Cardi B and Offset tied the knot back in 2018 and it looks like 2/3 of Migos will be married before we know it.

The two artists have been rocking with each other since 2018. Saweetie recently released her EP, ICY. The 7 track project featured Quavo on both “Tip Toes” and “Emotional.”

Prior to pursuing her music career, Saweetie attended and graduated from the University of Southern California (USC) with a degree in Communications and a minor in Business. Quavo certainly got himself a keeper. It is always beautiful to both see and celebrate Black Love. Congrats to Kashara Marshall and her husband Jay.

