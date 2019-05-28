Cardi B made the announcement about a new song that would be released this Friday.

The “Please Me” rapper took to her Instagram with the release date posted across her chest as she posed in a tiger-printed bodysuit, with her hands in handcuffs while sitting on a courtroom stand.

Cardi previewed the single, “PRESS” back in December and it has since received over 100 million views.

Cardi B Announces New PRESS Single + Artwork Both Drop This Week was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted May 28, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: