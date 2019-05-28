Gucci Mane took to Instagram this weekend to reflect on the three-year anniversary of his federal prison release. After giving up drugs and alcohol, Gucci has shown the whole industry how to live your best life.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

He’s also thanked his wife Keyshia Ka’Oir on numerous occasions for staying by his side through his ups and downs.

Guwop shared an Instagram post saying; “I got out the feds 3 years ago today My wife was just a huge inspiration @keyshiakaoir,” he wrote. “Thank you.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Source: Bossip.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Gucci Mane Praises Keyshia Ka’Oir While Celebrating 3-Year Anniversary Of His Release From Federal Prison was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com