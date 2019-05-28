CLOSE
Tasha Smith Confirms She’s Dating Michael K. Williams

Wearable Art Gala - Arrivals

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

Tasha Smith is in love and beaming. The actress/Tasha Smith Actor’s Workshop owner announced over the weekend that she’s found love with Michael K. Williams and she couldn’t be happier.

“Nothing makes me happier!!!!! The love Of my life @bkbmg,” she captioned a coupled up pic of them. “This man gives me goose bumps!”

Michael also reposted the pic on his page and wrote: “I say word is born cause what I speak I manifest #lawofattraction.”

Now that’s a cute couple.

Tasha and Michael’s new relationship is already well supported. Meagan Good told Tasha in her Instagram comments that she absolutely approves of their coupledom.

Black love is a special kind of magic. With a large number of black men facing incarceration in America, the ultimate breakdown of the black home, and the baseless assassination of both men and women of color, the concept of successful black relationships can seem more like a dream than reality. So, when we find black love, we hold on, and we hold on tight. They are our hopes and our dreams — a picture of what love could be.

Source: Bossip.com

Tasha Smith Confirms She's Dating Michael K. Williams

