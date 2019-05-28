CLOSE
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How To Prep To Meet Your Soulmate

0 reads
Leave a comment
view of young man presenting a young woman with a ring

Source: Stockbyte / Getty

Oh, the desire to meet “the one.” The idea of meeting your “soulmate” is one of those fairytales that even adult cynicism can’t destroy. Because there are billions of people in the world and a billion decisions being made hourly that affect the course of human lives, running into “them” is rare and miraculous.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Source: MadameNoire.com

How To Prep To Meet Your Soulmate was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yo Gotti Wins $66K In Court Battle Over…
 6 hours ago
05.28.19
Meek Mill To Sue Cosmopolitan Hotel Over Racism…
 6 hours ago
05.28.19
Iggy Azalea Deletes Instagram & Twitter After Nudes…
 8 hours ago
05.28.19
Remy Ma Charged With 4 Misdemeanors In Alleged…
 21 hours ago
05.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close