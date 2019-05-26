Jim Jones’ Appearance On ‘Full Size Run’ Is Epically Comical [Video]

History has shown that Jim Jones can be hot or cold when it comes to doing interviews. Sole Collector got him to talking fashion and boy was it an appearance for the ages.

Capo was the guest of the newest episode of Full Size Run. Hosted by Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty and Trinidad James, the weekly sneaker talk and debate show had the Harlem native on a very rare wave. While this installment stuck to the script in terms of their usual segments some of the topics that naturally came up during the exchange had us in tears.

When discussing Nike Boots Jim made it clear that the trend actually started in Harlem around 2001 contrary to Wale’s 2007 song of the same name. When Brendan challenged him regarding Folarin flying that flag first, Jones emphatically responded, “Wale don’t want no sneaker conversation with me.” That opened door wider for even more peer shaming despite a compliment. “Wale get fly. He get fly but a lot of those sneakers he be wearing be boo boo.”

Yikes.

Jones went to be very critical on the chunky sneaker trend and rappers who look crazy trying to make the look work. “I don’t wear clown shoes. I don’t wear big shoes. I don’t wear shoes with three heels on them.”

While taking a stroll through memory lane of his iconic Diplomat swag days he detailed how Cam’ron always had a great rotation of sneakers. When asked about Dame Dash’s fashion influence on Harlem during that era Jim stopped with the compliments. “Dame was a little bit older and sh*t. Dame didn’t get too fly. He had the regular Harlem get up. He wasn’t the fly n*gga in Harlem.”

The rest of the episode is filled to the brim with gems including admitting to getting finessed by a bonduloo sneaker reseller, being low key responsible for SUPREME’s success and tongue f*cking. Yes tongue f*cking.

You can see the entire interview below.

Written By: Martin Berrios Posted 16 hours ago

