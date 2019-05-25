Cleveland Legend Josh Cribbs and CB Denzel Ward Talk Football, Cleveland and Cardi B

Earlier this week a major Cleveland announcement was made. In 2021 Cleveland will host the NFL Draft. This follows consecutive years of Cleveland hosting the MLB All Star Game (2019), NCAA Tournament (2020), and just a year before we also host the NBA All Star Game (2022).

That’s a lot!

I was able to interview Josh Cribbs and Denzel Ward at the public event that was held on Public Square in downtown Cleveland. Check it out!

