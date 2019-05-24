88-Year-Old Woman Punched Outside Of Houston Grocery Store [VIDEO]

Every day we get further confirmation that we live among the some of the most heartless people.

Houston police are currently searching for the man in the video below who can be seen punching an elderly woman in the face outside of her local grocery store.

Click2Houston.com reports: “The incident was caught on surveillance camera video. In the video, the man is seen lurking near some plants before the assault. When Rutkowsky walks by him, he punches her in the face, causing her to fall to the ground. The man then walks in a circle, grabs his wheelchair and walks away.”

SMH. If this video doesn’t make you angry then you might be one of those heartless people we are referring to.

Written By: Rickey Smiley Morning Show Posted 13 hours ago

