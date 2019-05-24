CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Newport: The Levee Is Banning Smoking!!!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Newport on the levee has announced that it plans to ban all smoking on the levee.

That’s right the levee is going to be smoke-free.

The operators say the move is part of a plan to transform the Levee into a hub of activity for the community. (WKRC)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Do you think this will hurt some of the levee’s business
  • How do you feel?
  • What do you do has a smoker?
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Newport: The Levee Is Banning Smoking!!! was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Joyner Lucas ft. Logic “ISIS,” Bun B &…
 23 hours ago
05.24.19
Teairra Marí Hands Over Bank Records To 50…
 1 day ago
05.24.19
Ex- Teacher, Coach Arrested After Former Students Say…
 1 day ago
05.24.19
Psalm West Already Has His Own Business
 1 day ago
05.24.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close