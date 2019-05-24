Newport on the levee has announced that it plans to ban all smoking on the levee.

That’s right the levee is going to be smoke-free.

The operators say the move is part of a plan to transform the Levee into a hub of activity for the community. (WKRC)

Fasho Thoughts:

Do you think this will hurt some of the levee’s business

How do you feel?

What do you do has a smoker?

Newport: The Levee Is Banning Smoking!!! was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 10 hours ago

