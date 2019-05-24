0 reads Leave a comment
Newport on the levee has announced that it plans to ban all smoking on the levee.
That’s right the levee is going to be smoke-free.
The operators say the move is part of a plan to transform the Levee into a hub of activity for the community. (WKRC)
Fasho Thoughts:
- Do you think this will hurt some of the levee’s business
- How do you feel?
- What do you do has a smoker?
Newport: The Levee Is Banning Smoking!!!
