You would think that if someone was bold enough to break into a steakhouse then they would probably take some money out the register and few boxes of T-bone steak, right? Wrong! That’s not what happened when a brazened thief broke into a Ruth’s Chris Steak House early Tuesday morning (May 21st.)

According to FoxNews.com, the unidentified man wandered through what appears to be the restaurant’s kitchen area with a bottle of beer in his hand. He’s later seen grabbing what looks to be a bottle of wine from a shelf and taking a swig. Police say he drank several bottles of alcohol during the break-in.

The Cincinnati Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Robin Upchurch at 513-352-5446.

THIEF BREAKS INTO CINCINNATI STEAKHOUSE was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 23 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: