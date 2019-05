Los Angeles has declared May 21 “John Singleton Day.”

The announcement of the day was made by L.A. City Council President Herb J. Wesson Jr. during a celebration of Singleton’s life at USC.

Singleton passed away on April 28 after suffering a stroke.

Posted May 23, 2019

