After pulling all of his Blueprint albums from streaming services, Jay-Z has returned them to Apple Music.

Jay-Z pulled them back in 2016 so they could be solely available on his streaming platform, Tidal.

It is still unavailable on Spotify.

Spotify said that the removal of Jay-Z’s music was at his request.

Jay-Z’s ‘Blueprint’ Albums Return to Apple Music was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted May 23, 2019

