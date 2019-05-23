Stevie J. Is Asking For Custody Of Bonnie Bella, Reportedly Fears For Her Safety

The drama continues between Stevie J and Joseline as the hit producer is asking for full custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella because he fears for her safety.

The request comes 24 hours after Joseline was on social media trading insults with the City Girls’ Yung Miami.

Stevie says he’s more mentally and financially stable to care for Bonnie than Joseline is and if he gets his wish he wants Joseline to pay him child support.

Stevie also claims that since Joseline moved to Miami he hasn’t been able to see or talk to his daughter and is citing, “parental alienation.”

