Just want to give all these kids a hug!
I love this story of some of our babies at Gorsuch West Elementary trying to help some students pay off any balances owed for school lunches. The students behind the after-school program goal were to raise $350 to put towards the balance their classmates owe.
“Well, our estimate for several people, not for like everyone, but some, is about $350 to pay at least half of it,” said fifth-grader Mia Lee.
How they plan to meet their goal? The students hosted a bake sale and reached out to City Council members. The students involve call themselves the “cupcake warriors.”
Principal Terri Garrett says with about 580 students, the lunch debt is around $6,700. She explains that many students are on free or reduced lunches. Even if a student has a balance they will never be denied lunch.
We are really proud of these students stepping up to help their classmates.
City School Tour at Rutherford B. Hayes HS
City School Tour at Rutherford B. Hayes HS
1. 14636885929429Source:School Tour 1 of 12
2. 14636886088232Source:School Tour 2 of 12
3. 146368859294291Source:School Tour 3 of 12
4. 14636886208028Source:School Tour 4 of 12
5. 14636886325943Source:School Tour 5 of 12
6. 14636886478686Source:School Tour 6 of 12
7. 14636886638994Source:School Tour 7 of 12
8. 14636886798314Source:School Tour 8 of 12
9. 14636886930518Source:School Tour 9 of 12
10. 14636887043957Source:School Tour 10 of 12
11. 14636887169874Source:School Tour 11 of 12
12. 14636887284085Source:School Tour 12 of 12
Source: 10TV
Ohio Students Help Classmates Pay Off Lunch Balances was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com