CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Ohio Students Help Classmates Pay Off Lunch Balances

0 reads
Leave a comment

Just want to give all these kids a hug!

I love this story of some of our babies at Gorsuch West Elementary trying to help some students pay off any balances owed for school lunches. The students behind the after-school program goal were to raise $350 to put towards the balance their classmates owe.

“Well, our estimate for several people, not for like everyone, but some, is about $350 to pay at least half of it,” said fifth-grader Mia Lee.

How they plan to meet their goal? The students hosted a bake sale and reached out to City Council members. The students involve call themselves the “cupcake warriors.”

Principal Terri Garrett says with about 580 students, the lunch debt is around $6,700. She explains that many students are on free or reduced lunches. Even if a student has a balance they will never be denied lunch.

We are really proud of these students stepping up to help their classmates.

City School Tour at Rutherford B. Hayes HS

12 photos Launch gallery

City School Tour at Rutherford B. Hayes HS

Continue reading City School Tour at Rutherford B. Hayes HS

City School Tour at Rutherford B. Hayes HS

Source: 10TV

Ohio Students Help Classmates Pay Off Lunch Balances was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Joyner Lucas ft. Logic “ISIS,” Bun B &…
 16 hours ago
05.24.19
Teairra Marí Hands Over Bank Records To 50…
 21 hours ago
05.24.19
Ex- Teacher, Coach Arrested After Former Students Say…
 21 hours ago
05.24.19
Psalm West Already Has His Own Business
 21 hours ago
05.24.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close