Investigators are searching for a DNA sample from NBA YoungBoy from an incident that occurred at a North Carolina nightclub in February.

Sources say that the police saw guns inside of an SUV belonging to the rapper outside of the club. A detective stated that the rapper came outside the nightclub in Charlotte walking towards the door before briskly turning back towards his vehicle after seeing metal detectors. Investigators want to know whether the guns belong to YoungBoy, who is on probation and a convicted felon.

YoungBoy’s attorney James Manasseh said his client has “voluntarily submitted to providing his DNA because he denies any wrongdoing in the nightclub situation.” The rapper was taken into police custody for violating his probation following a shooting in Miami. The incident left the rapper’s girlfriend wounded and killed one bystander.