Aretha Franklin Has Three Wills

ONE WAS FOUND IN A COUCH?!

It was widely reported that Aretha Franklin left no will shortly after her death last year. However earlier in the month Aretha’s niece Sabrina Owens discovered two handwritten wills from 2010 found in a locked cabinet and another from 2014 was found in a notebook underneath some couch cushions. They were then filled in court that Monday. A hearing about the documents’ validity is set for June 12 and if there are proven to be valid this will definitely change a few things with her estate. For example, her 2014 document states that her son Kecalf Franklin serves as the estate’s personal representative rather than current owner Sabrina Owens.