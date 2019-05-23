IOS users can rejoice. Some of Jiggaman’s finest work is back on Apple.

As spotted on Billboard JAY-Z’s Blueprint series has finally returned to iTunes. While those albums have been in circulation for many years on other platforms they have been unavailable on Apple since 2016. This is the year Hov launched his own streaming service thus certain LP’s from his discography were exclusively on Tidal. While we get the “I only play for the team I own” move the exclusion left many of his hardcore fans sour for several summers.

Luckily Carter has seemingly loosened his grip and now The Blueprint, The Blueprint 2 and The Blueprint 3 are playable on iTunes. The only JAY-Z LP left missing on Apple his stellar debut Reasonable Doubt. Meanwhile his entire catalog is still noticeably absent from Spotify but #GoodLuckWithThat.

Photo: Getty

Finally: JAY-Z’s ‘Blueprint’ Album Trilogy Is Back On iTunes was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: Martin Berrios Posted 21 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: