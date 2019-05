Congratulations to Lakota West Girls soft ball team.

They are headed to the Division I regional semifinal with a win over Harrison.

Alyssa Triner hit a two-run home run which helped Lakota get the win. (WKRC)

Ohio: Lakota West Advances To Regional Final was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 6 hours ago

