Is Dennis Rodman Out Here Slappin Folks??

NBA Hall Of Famer Dennis Rodman Hosts St. Patrick's Day Party

Source: Marcel Thomas / Getty

Oh Dennis! It’s always something with this guy. Just a few weeks ago he was caught on camera being an accomplice to theft from a yoga studio, now he is being accused of slapping a man for no reason.

Comedy Central Roast Of Bruce Willis

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, the incident happened while Rodman was partying in Delray Beach’s Buddha Sky Bar on May 17th. The alleged victim, Jeff Soulouque, who said he was enjoying the party when Rodman  “unprovokedly turned around and smacked him” in the face and then immediately apologized afterward. Rodman even offered to take him out to dinner the next day to settle the matter.  Soulouque declined the dinner invitation but did pay the hospital a visit and was diagnosed with a left corneal abrasion. He also filed a police report.

A witness allegedly backed Soulouque’s story saying he saw Rodmanturn around and open hand smack Soulouque two times.

Police are looking for a video that could show the incident.

Meanwhile, Rodman’s attorney said he absolutely didn’t slap anyone and claims he was sober the whole night.

 

 

Is Dennis Rodman Out Here Slappin Folks?? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

