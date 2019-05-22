Warning To Military Personnels Of Potential Scams On Memorial Day

Charity scams, phishing, and other methods are being used to target our military men and women.

It is sad this is even a story but the Better Business Bureau is looking out for those who fight for our freedoms and liberties. The BBB is warning military personnel of potentials scams.

The list of scams are below:

Military loans: Too-good-to-be-true loans offered to members of the military or veterans such as “no credit checks” or “all ranks approved” with an upfront fee.

Charity scams: There are fake charities that use similar names of well-known veterans’ charities to try to fool donors. Remember, scammers can easily create websites and accounts similar to credible charities.

Identity theft: Someone posing as the Veterans Administration (VA) under the guise of asking veterans to update credit card, bank or other financial records with the VA in order to steal your personal information. Someone could also pose as government contractors recruiting veterans and then asking for a copy of the job applicant’s passport, which can lead to identity theft.

Wiring money: Using social networks or dating services to get victims to wire money to help what they are led to believe is a deployed service member.

Phishing emails: Targeting military spouses with phishing emails.

The BBB says it seems to be too-good-to-be-true THEN IT IS!

