Walmart To Raise Prices Due To Tariffs

Thanks a lot Trump!

One of my happy places on earth is Walmart. It just one of those places when you walk in looking for one thing and leave with a shopping cart of stuff you may or may not need but you had to buy cause of the great prices.

Well, those days may be over as long as the President is having this tariff war with China. This is a confusing subject so I will explain it in layman’s terms.

If you don’t know we get most of our goods from China. Like E-V-E-R-Y-T-H-I-N-G! Last week President Trump placed a 25 percent tariff on all goods from China. A tariff is a tax on imports or exports between sovereign states. Long story short, these tariffs will bring the prices on all goods from China to go up, which means you the consumer will have to pay more money.

Walmart hasn’t stated which goods will be hit with higher prices. The company does say prices in the store will go up until the US and China come to a trade agreement.

