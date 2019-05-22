CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

The Toronto Raptors Gave Drake A Jacket Worth $769K

T. Dot pays tribute to the 6 God.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Milwaukee Bucks v Toronto Raptors - Game Four

Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

Yes you read that correctly. Canada’s premier and only NBA organization hooked Drizzy up in a major way.

As reported by High Snobiety Drake received a one of one custom Toronto Raptors / OVO jacket valued over $769,000. The outside shell is resembles a sports jacket but the inside lining reveals a “City Edition” Raptors jersey. This uber pricey piece comes with an exorbitantly high price tag for a reason. For starters the fabric is sourced from a French mill with pieces used dating all the way back to 1927. Additionally the Raptors basketball and OVO owl logos are detailed in lab-grown, carbon-neutral diamonds.

The gesture is a nod to the ever popular “Drake Curse” which was ongoing part of the team’s current playoff run. If you let history tell it anytime Drizzy wore jersey the respective quad would end up losing. So much so the “In My Feelings” rapper wore the logos of four different cities during the weekend of NFL divisional championship games.

You can see more of the jacket below.

Photo: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors Gave Drake A Jacket Worth $769K was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
DJ Khaled Talks Fatherhood, Nipsey Hussle & Authenticity…
 10 hours ago
05.23.19
Lil Donald ft. Ludacris “Say It Twice Remix,”…
 15 hours ago
05.23.19
Jay-Z’s Albums Are All Back On Apple Music
 15 hours ago
05.23.19
Ice Cube’s New BIG3 Theme Song is Fire!
 15 hours ago
05.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close