Lil Donald ft. Ludacris “Say It Twice Remix,” Drag-On “Part 29 Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 5.22.19

No new video from DJ Khaled today? We’re surprised but regardless we’re still going to be welcoming another Hip-Hop veteran or two back into the visual fold.

Helping up and coming rapper and fellow ATLien Lil Donald, Ludacris makes a rare guest appearance on LD’s remix for “Say It Twice” where a barbershop goes from a place of business to the latest spot where a Cheaters inspired moment goes down.

Back in New York another Hip-Hop OG by the name of Drag-On shows and proves that he’s got enough gas left in the tank to push a Hummer on a cross-country trip in his freestyle clip to “Part 29”. Kinda surprising he’s not ghostwriting for anyone these days. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from YBN Nahmir, Sayyi, and more.

LIL DONALD FT. LUDACRIS – “SAY IT TWICE REMIX”

DRAG-ON – “PART 29 FREESTYLE”

YBN NAHMIR – “TWEAK”

SAUCE WALKA FT. PESO PESO – “DIDN’T NOTICE”

SAYYI – “NOTHING TO PROVE”

MANNY LITT FT. QUANDO RONDO – “GOOD ENERGY”

KEVIN GEORGE – “LAST NIGHT I LOST REASON”

