Eric Holder, the man who is accused of shooting and killing rapper Nipsey Hussle in March, pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday (May 21). The 29-year-old was indicted on one count of murder, two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm, and one count of possessions of a firearm by a felon.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office issued a statement yesterday laying out the charges handed down by a grand jury after the matter was unsealed, along with Holder’s reply to the indictment.

From the press statment:

A grand jury returned the indictment against Eric Ronald Holder Jr. (dob 11/21/89) on May 9 for one count of murder, two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. The indictment, which was unsealed today, also includes allegations that Holder personally used a handgun and caused great bodily injury and death.

According to the office, Holder is due back in court on June 18 at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. Holder’s bail was set at $6.53 million and faces life in prison at a maximum.

—

Photo: Getty

Eric Holder Pleads Not Guilty In Shooting Death Of Nipsey Hussle was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: D.L. Chandler Posted 5 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: