Meek Mill’s journey through the justice system will one day make a great movie. But for now, the Philadelphia District Attorney is demanding the rapper get a new trial AND judge.

As you probably know, Judge Genece Brinkley has seemingly had it out for Meek, keeping him on probation for over a decade thanks to a drug case with troubling details like a known bad cop making the arrest.

Today (May 22), the Philly D.A.’s Office filed a motion in Pennsylvania Superior Court stating Judge Brinkley has shown bias throughout the case, and thus Meek should get a new trial in his probation violation case.

It was Brinkley who sentenced Meek to 2 to 4 years in prison for parole violations. This is despite his parole officer and prosecutors saying jail was not necessary.

That sentence was set aside by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania and Meek was granted bail, yet Brinkley refused to give Meek a new trial.

Is it that much trouble to give a man a fair shot?

—

Photo: Getty

Philly D.A. Demands Meek Mill Get New Trial AND Judge was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: