According to TMZ, Cardi B is pulling out of her Memorial Weekend concert performance in Maryland to properly heal from a recent cosmetic liposuction surgery healing.

This coming Friday night, Cardi was on the bill to headline the 92Q Spring Bling Festival in Baltimore, but she’s backing out of the performance. Sources close to the rapper tell us … Cardi B is experiencing complications and improper healing from her recent liposuction and breast augmentation.

Cardi B Pulls Out of Concert For Plastic Surgery Complications was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted May 21, 2019

