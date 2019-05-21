CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

Cardi B Pulls Out of Concert For Plastic Surgery Complications

0 reads
Leave a comment
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018

Source: ATL Pics / Radio One

According to TMZ, Cardi B is pulling out of her Memorial Weekend concert performance in Maryland to properly heal from a recent cosmetic liposuction surgery healing.

This coming Friday night, Cardi was on the bill to headline the 92Q Spring Bling Festival in Baltimore, but she’s backing out of the performance. Sources close to the rapper tell us … Cardi B is experiencing complications and improper healing from her recent liposuction and breast augmentation.

Cardi B Pulls Out of Concert For Plastic Surgery Complications was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Philly D.A. Demands Meek Mill Get New Trial…
 4 hours ago
05.22.19
Eric Holder Pleads Not Guilty In Shooting Death…
 5 hours ago
05.22.19
Jay-Z Sued By Former Roc Nation Sports Boxer…
 6 hours ago
05.22.19
NBA YoungBoy & Atlantic Records Offer To Pay…
 7 hours ago
05.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close