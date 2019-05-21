CLOSE
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Ciara Shares Her Excitement Over Getting Accepted To Harvard

0 reads
Leave a comment
'The Last Witch Hunter' New York Premiere

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Only a couple weeks after releasing her seventh studio album Beauty MarksCiara has shared with the world that she’s been accepted to Harvard University.

She posted the exciting news onto Instagram, thanking Professor Anita Elberse, who develops and teaches the MBA course covering the ‘Businesses of Entertainment, Media, and Sports,’ which the singer has been accepted into.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to the description on the University’s website, this particular program will teach Ciara to “develop and execute more effective business strategies…debate and analyze the business and technology trends that are redefining the industry…and learn how to launch and manage creative products and portfolios more strategically.”

It definitely makes sense that Ciara is looking to gain some business savviness with all of the undertakings she’s getting into right now–incluing the launch of her own record and entertainment company, Beauty Marks Entertainment, along with the launch of her production company, Why Not You Productions, with her husband Russell Wilson last month.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Congrats to Ciara on the major accomplishment!

21 Gorgeous Photos Of Ciara’s Glo’ Up

21 photos Launch gallery

21 Gorgeous Photos Of Ciara’s Glo’ Up

Continue reading 21 Gorgeous Photos Of Ciara’s Glo’ Up

21 Gorgeous Photos Of Ciara’s Glo’ Up

Ciara is one of those stars who just keeps on winning. From hitting the scene in 2004 as the queen of “Crunk & B” to transforming herself into a top model, the songstress shows no signs of slowing down. In honor of CiCi’s birthday, check out these photos of the hot mom’s glo up from 2004-2018.

SOURCE: Bossip.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Ciara Shares Her Excitement Over Getting Accepted To Harvard was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She Once Had An…
 1 day ago
05.21.19
DJ Khaled ft. Cardi B & 21 Savage…
 1 day ago
05.21.19
Rihanna Gives Details About New Album ‘R9’
 1 day ago
05.20.19
DaBaby and Tatum
The WIZ Warm Up: DaBaby Chops It Up…
 1 day ago
05.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close