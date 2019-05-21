CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Murderer Eric Holder Indicted

Throw this guy under the jail.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Rapper Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Eric Holder Makes First Court Appearance

Source: Francine Orr / Getty

The man, Eric Holder, who was seen shooting and killing Nipsey Hussle on video footage has been indicted. New charges were also added by the Grand Jury.

Previously, Holder was charged with murder, 2 counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon by the L.A. County District Attorney. However, after revisiting the case the D.A. added a pair of assault with a firearm charges for the victims who were fortunate enough to survive.

Holder shot and killed Nipsey in front of the Marathon clothing store he owned on March 31 and pleaded not guilty as his arraignment on April 4. His previously lawyer, that Christopher Darden, recently stepped down citing death threats.

Justice can’t be served fast enough. Rest in powerful peace Nipsey Hussle.

Photo: Getty

 

 

 

Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Murderer Eric Holder Indicted was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Philly D.A. Demands Meek Mill Get New Trial…
 4 hours ago
05.22.19
Eric Holder Pleads Not Guilty In Shooting Death…
 5 hours ago
05.22.19
Jay-Z Sued By Former Roc Nation Sports Boxer…
 6 hours ago
05.22.19
NBA YoungBoy & Atlantic Records Offer To Pay…
 7 hours ago
05.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close