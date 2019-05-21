Chris Brown is back on the scene and this time he brought Nicki Minaj and G-Eazy along with him to star in the official music video for their brand new collaboration “Wobble Up.”

According to PulseOfRadio.com, the track marks the third single, following “Back to Love” and “Undecided,” off the 30-year-old singer’s upcoming ninth album, Indigo, due out June 21st. The video is super high energy and shows Breezy and his crew on an island along with some twerking ladies and dancers in a neon-lit room.

Indigo is set to feature 30 tracks, with appearances from Justin Bieber, Tory Lanez, Tyga, Tank, H.E.R., Sage the Gemini, Lil Jon, Juvenile, Joyner Lucas, Gunna, and Juicy J.

*****EXPLICIT LANGUAGE*****

Your Thoughts??

NEW VIDEO: Chris Brown Debuts Wobble Up ft. Nicki Minaj! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted May 21, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: