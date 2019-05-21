CLOSE
A Mom Gives A Presentation On ‘Free Ass Whoopins’ !?

A couple is fighting on a couch and the girl is pointing her finger accusingly at him.

Source: Getty

Students at a middle school were bullying and sexually harassing a young lady, but when the young lady’s mama found out she decided to come to class and give students a presentation on how to catch a ‘Free Ass Whoopin’.

Christian Tinsley of Orange County California came to class and stood in front of the class know that when it comes to her daughter the games the kids were playing wasn’t going down like that, so she stood at the chalk board pulled her earrings out at said:

“If y’all bully my daughter, if y’all look at her the wrong way, if you breathe the wrong way, send your moms to me,” “Sisters, aunts, anybody over 18, I’ll F them all up. Do you understand me?”

How about that!! I don’t think anybody will be checking for her daughter anytime soon.

Check out the video below and give us your thoughts.

