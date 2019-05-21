Day Of Action: County Wide Abortion Law Protests

Over the past two weeks states like Alabama, Missouri, and Georgia have made very restrictive abortion ban laws stemming in a nation wide outrage. Governors in Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi and Ohio have approved laws that ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected — usually around six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant. Missouri and Louisiana are close to enacting similar prohibitions Alabama making one of the most restrictive abortion ban laws to date with laws saying performing an abortion is a felony in nearly all cases and contains no exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

Demonstrators marched, chanted slogans and waved signs in Atlanta, St. Louis, and Charlotte, North Carolina, among other cities. In Washington D.C. hundreds of abortion rights advocates, including some Democrats running for the 2020 presidential nomination massed in front of the Supreme Court.

Protesters on both sides took to the nation’s capital to be heard and take a stance in their beliefs on abortion rights or lack there of. Several #StopTheBan rallies have taken place today and more are planned through the night across the country. For

