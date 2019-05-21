CLOSE
MoneyBagg Yo Shares If We Will See A Meek Mill Collab, J. Cole Feature, And Fasting For Ramadan | Boom 103.9 Class Of Exclusive

Class Of 2019

MoneyBagg Yo closed out the Boom 103.9 Class Of 2019 concert at the Fillmore Philadelphia. He spoke backstage with DJ Bran about touring and fasting because of Ramadan, and if we will hear any new music from him and Meek Mill this summer. He also shares how the J. Cole feature from his last album came about.

 

