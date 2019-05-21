Rick Ross has been teasing his “Port of Miami 2” album for some time, and now fans can get a taste of what’s to come from Rozay thanks to Soundcloud.

Earlier today Ross released a “Port of Miami 2 Freestyle” on Soundcloud.

The freestyle, that’s about one minute long is the signature Rozay sound and could be a signal that “Port of Miami 2” will be dropping soon.

Rick Ross Drops Freestyle on Soundcloud was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 5 hours ago

