Rick Ross Drops Freestyle on Soundcloud

Rick Ross has been teasing his “Port of Miami 2” album for some time, and now fans can get a taste of what’s to come from Rozay thanks to Soundcloud.
Earlier today Ross released a “Port of Miami 2 Freestyle” on Soundcloud.
The freestyle, that’s about one minute long is the signature Rozay sound and could be a signal that “Port of Miami 2” will be dropping soon.
