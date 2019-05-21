CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Ciara Accepted to Harvard Business School: ‘Words Cannot Describe My Excitement’

Source: WENN / WENN

Congratulations to Ciara, who just got accepted into Harvard Business School. Ciara, who just released her seventh studio album, “Beauty Marks,” will attend Harvard’s Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program.

Ciara posted a picture of her wearing a Harvard sweater with a caption that showed her gratitude of being accepted into the program and her excitement of what’s to come.

The Harvard BEMS program teaches how to develop and execute more effective business strategies,” “debate and analyze the business and technology trends that are redefining the industry,” and “learn how to launch and manage creative products and portfolios more strategically.”

The studies will come in handy with Ciara’s new entertainment and record company, Beauty Marksand the production company, Why Not You Productions she co-owns with husband, Russell Wilson.

