NBA YOUNGBOY Remarks After Innocent Bystander Is Fatally Shot

Famous, ‘Never Broke Again’ rapper, NBA YoungBoy has been in a mournful state following the fatal shooting of an innocent bystander during a drive-by before his performance at Rolling Loud.

NBA Youngboy (Kentrell Gaulden), was leaving the Trump International Beach Resort to perform at Rolling Loud when a Black Cadillac Escalade rode past and opened fire. Even though no one on Youngboy’s team was hit, 43-year-old Mohamad Jradi, an innocent bystander was fatally struck.

YoungBoy’s lawyer, James Manasseh, stated that Youngboy was “a victim of an attempted assassination.” The rapper has been in a wistful mood ever since and also shared with his lawyer, “I wish they would have gotten me, not him.”

A judge ordered NBA Youngboy to be apprehended due to the suspicion of a probation violation pertaining to “prohibited social media posting” related to the Miami shooting.

While NBA Youngboy is going through this difficult time, let us keep him and Mohamad Jradi’s family in our prayer.