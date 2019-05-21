It’s been a busy weekend for DJ Khaled. After releasing his latest project Father of Asahd, Khaled proceeded to release a bevy of videos in support of the album and they sure as hell wasn’t no small budget affairs.

For his clip to the Cardi B and 21 Savage featured “Wish Wish” Khaled and company get the block hot with pyrotechnics and a scantly clad Cardi flossing her post-baby curves. Back in Miami Khaled links up with Meek Mill, J Balvin, Lil Baby and Jeremih for the visual to “You Stay” where the crew throughs a luxurious soiree at a mansion where Salt Bae tosses Khaled a prime cut of beef. Nothing like some freshly cooked protein.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Ace Hood, Curren$y, and more.

DJ KHALED FT. CARDI B & 21 SAVAGE – “WISH WISH”

DJ KHALED FT. MEEK MILL, J BALVIN, LIL BABY & JEREMIH – “YOU STAY”

ACE HOOD – “WE BALL”

CURREN$Y & STATIK SELEKTAH – “THEME MUSIC”

PEEWEE LONGWAY – “LITUATION”

DJ KHALED FT. BUJU BANTON, SIZZLA, MAVADO & 070 SHAKE – “HOLY MOUNTAIN”

DJ KHALED FT. TRAVIS SCOTT & POST MALONE – “CELEBRATE”

DOMANI – “GAME WE PLAY”

SNS – “MAX B VIBES”

GENO CASH & AUSTIN POE – “FANEGO”

CITY GIRLS – “CARELESS”

SUIGENERIS FT. JASPER – “CAP 2 MUCH”

CALBOY FT. MONEYBAGG YO – “UNJUDGE ME”

BOE SOSA – “YOUR TURN”

FIVE STEEZ & MORDECAI – “TRUE ORIGINAL”

OPTHERAPPER – “YOU BETTER KNOW”

SLIMELIFE SHAWTY FT. LIL KEED – “YOUNG N*GGA SH*T”

SOLDIER KIDD – “FIRST DEGREE”

HOODRICH PABLO JUAN – “GRIND FOR ME”

JAYDAYOUNGAN & YUNGEEN ACE – “CREEP BEHIND”

DJ Khaled ft. Cardi B & 21 Savage “Wish Wish,” DJ Khaled ft. Meek Mill, J Balvin, Lil Baby & Jeremih “You Stay” & More | Daily Visuals 5.20.19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: O Posted 17 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: