Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She Once Had An ‘Unhealthy Relationship’ With Porn Before Marriage

Like Kirk Franklin and Terry Crews before her, Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about an issue she once had with pornography.

In a new episode of her wildly popular Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, the Girls Trip star discussed the topic with her mother, Adrienne Bamford Norris and her daughter, Willow.

“Oh, Jesus,” Jada told Willow after the Smith daughter revealed she enjoyed “artsy” porn. “If I was still on my porn game, I’d be able to show you some good porn, ‘cause back in the day, I had a little porn addiction.”

Jada’s time watching porn was well before her marriage to Will Smith in December of 1997. “I wasn’t in a relationship when I had a porn addiction, believe it or not.”

Willow admitted to her mother that she had first discovered porn when she was only 11 years old, while scrolling through her Tumblr account. “I saw some hardcore stuff,” she remembered, adding, “I was profoundly disturbed. Because I had you and daddy to actually, like, have real conversations with, that stuff didn’t really affect me. I had a connection with people that I could talk to about it.”

The title of the episode, “Does Porn Ruin Relationships” prompted the three women to open up about their histories with pornography, shocking Willow’s grandmother who had zero clue that both Willow and Jada were so knowledgable about the subject.

In Jada’s case, the Set It Off actress revealed that she had an “unhealthy” relationship with porn, preferring to read illicit magazines and watch pornographic videos. “I actually feel like I was using ‘addiction’ a little lightly. I had an unhealthy relationship to porn at one point in my life when I was trying to practice abstinence. It was actually, like, filling like an emptiness … but it’s actually not. … It’s a slippery slope.”

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Opened Up About Her Relationship With White Women

RELATED: Jada Pinkett-Smith Reveals Will Smith Vacations With His Ex-Wife

RELATED: #CouplesWeLove: Will & Jada’s Love Stands The Test Of Time

Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She Once Had An ‘Unhealthy Relationship’ With Porn Before Marriage was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Written By: Brandon Caldwell Posted 17 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: