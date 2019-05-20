Drake has responded to those rumors about him getting plastic surgery in order to have a six-pack.

The speculation of plastic surgery started after Drake posted a shirtless picture and many thought his abs looked a little too sculpted.

After a producer and friend of Drake’s commented that he got the abs in Colombia, Drake said, “Is this cause you’re angry about the one thing that happened with that one person the other day you thought was your wifey?”

His trainer also commented by saying, Holla at me I’ll get you right too.”

Drake Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted May 20, 2019

