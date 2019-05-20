CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

Drake Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors

0 reads
Leave a comment
Drake Nonstop video

Source: OVO / Apple Music

Drake has responded to those rumors about him getting plastic surgery in order to have a six-pack.

The speculation of plastic surgery started after Drake posted a shirtless picture and many thought his abs looked a little too sculpted.

After a producer and friend of Drake’s commented that he got the abs in Colombia, Drake said, “Is this cause you’re angry about the one thing that happened with that one person the other day you thought was your wifey?”

His trainer also commented by saying, Holla at me I’ll get you right too.”

Drake Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She Once Had An…
 17 hours ago
05.21.19
DJ Khaled ft. Cardi B & 21 Savage…
 17 hours ago
05.21.19
Rihanna Gives Details About New Album ‘R9’
 18 hours ago
05.20.19
DaBaby and Tatum
The WIZ Warm Up: DaBaby Chops It Up…
 18 hours ago
05.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close