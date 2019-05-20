As is custom, Drake sat courtside for the Raptors as they took down the Bucks in double overtime on Sunday night. And like many who have such seats do, the 6ix rapper trash talked one of the opposing players.

Apparently, Drake tried running his mouth at Giannis Antetokounmpo in the second half of regulation, but the Greek freak wasn’t having any of it, walking right past the superstar.

The purple-clad Drizzy went for Giannis again, waving goodbye at the potential MVP after he fouled out in the second OT.

Social media users saw the humor in the situation, mocking Drake for the way the power forward dispatched with him.

Drake Shot Down Trying To Trash Talk Giannis

Posted May 20, 2019

