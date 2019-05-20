Rihanna Confirms Reggae Album

Rihanna has confirmed rumors of an upcoming reggae album.

In an interview, Rihanna said that she is hard at work on the upcoming music. There is no release date for the project.

She responded to rumors of a potential musical reunion with Drake. Rihanna said, “Not anytime soon, I don’t see it happening. Not on this album, that’s for sure.”

Rihanna also spoke about her upcoming Fenty/LVMH fashion line. She said, “The brand is not traditional. There is no runway show. It’s a new way of doing things because I believe that this is where fashion is going to go eventually.”

Written By: Paris Nicole

