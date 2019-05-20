Ohio Middle School Students Under Investigation: Allegedly Put Semen and Urine in Teacher’s Food

This might be one of the grossest stories we’ve heard in a very long time! Several middle school students from Hyatts Middle School in Powell (Columbus metro) are under investigation after allegedly putting urine and semen in teachers food!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Last Thursday students allegedly put the bodily fluids in crepes that were being served to teachers. The sheriff’s office was notified of the issue after a video was allegedly turned into Olentangy School administrators that showed the incident happening. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation that could lead to felony assault charges.
RELATED STORY: Dozens Suspended After Brawl at Olentangy Orange High School
Famous Ohioans
Famous Ohioans
1. George ClooneySource: 1 of 24
2. Eddie LevertSource: 2 of 24
3. Lebron JamesSource: 3 of 24
4. Anita BakerSource: 4 of 24
5. Gerald LevertSource: 5 of 24
6. John LegendSource: 6 of 24
7. Katie HolmesSource: 7 of 24
8. Halle BerrySource: 8 of 24
9. Terrence HowardSource: 9 of 24
10. Katt WilliamsSource: 10 of 24
11. Dave ChappelleSource: 11 of 24
12. Kid CudiSource: 12 of 24
13. Steven SpielbergSource: 13 of 24
14. Drew CareySource: 14 of 24
15. Nancy WilsonSource: 15 of 24
16. Sarah Jessica ParkerSource: 16 of 24
17. Arsenio HallSource: 17 of 24
18. Neil ArmstrongSource: 18 of 24
19. Shad Moss AKA Bow WowSource: 19 of 24
20. Phillip Michael ThomasSource: 20 of 24
21. Thomas EdisonSource: 21 of 24
22. Kym WhitleySource: 22 of 24
23. Bootsy CollinsSource: 23 of 24
24. Steve HarveySource: 24 of 24
The Latest:
- Magic Johnson Tells ESPN Why He Left The Lakers
- Morehouse Commencement Speaker To Pay Off Entire Class Student Loans
- Police Peacefully Arrest Suspected Cop Killer One Week After Killing Unarmed Pamela Turner
- DJ Khaled & Friends Pay Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On ‘Saturday Night Live’ [Video]
- Fatal explosion destroys home in southern Indiana, over a dozen other homes damaged
- Rapper DaBaby’s Weed Carriers Bless Fan With The Fade [Video]
- DJ Khaled ft. SZA “Just Us,” Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road” & More | Daily Visuals 5.17.19
- Sean “Diddy” Combs Owes Much Of His Success To Dia Simms
- This Nipsey Hussle and John Legend Video From DJ Khaled Might Make Your Eyes Sweat
- Mom Of Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Says Sister Took Child After His Death
Ohio Middle School Students Under Investigation: Allegedly Put Semen and Urine in Teacher’s Food was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com