CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Ohio Middle School Students Under Investigation: Allegedly Put Semen and Urine in Teacher’s Food

This is simply disgusting! Students allegedly put seamen and urine in teachers food!

0 reads
Leave a comment
Close-Up Of School Bus On Footpath

Source: Markus Lautner / EyeEm / Getty

 

This might be one of the grossest stories we’ve heard in a very long time!  Several middle school students from Hyatts Middle School in Powell (Columbus metro) are under investigation after allegedly putting urine and semen in teachers food!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Last Thursday students allegedly put the bodily fluids in crepes that were being served to teachers.  The sheriff’s office was notified of the issue after a video was allegedly turned into Olentangy School administrators that showed the incident happening.  The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation that could lead to felony assault charges.

RELATED STORY: Dozens Suspended After Brawl at Olentangy Orange High School

Famous Ohioans

24 photos Launch gallery

Famous Ohioans

Continue reading Famous Ohioans

Famous Ohioans

The Latest:

Ohio Middle School Students Under Investigation: Allegedly Put Semen and Urine in Teacher’s Food was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
DJ Khaled & Friends Pay Tribute To Nipsey…
 1 day ago
05.19.19
Rapper DaBaby’s Weed Carriers Bless Fan With The…
 1 day ago
05.19.19
DJ Khaled ft. SZA “Just Us,” Lil Nas…
 2 days ago
05.19.19
Sean “Diddy” Combs Owes Much Of His Success…
 2 days ago
05.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close