CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

DJ Khaled & Friends Pay Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On ‘Saturday Night Live’ [Video]

It was the SNL season finale, but the Marathon continues.

0 reads
Leave a comment
DJ Khaled Album Release Party

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

DJ Khaled just dropped a new album, Father of Asahd, and continued his promo run as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night. But the Miami producer/DJ used to his platform to big up the late, great Nipsey Hussle, with assistance from John Legend and more.

It was the season finale, and besides Legend, Khaled brought out a gang of guests. For his first performance, the Instagram Legend performed “Jealous” with Lil Wayne and Big Sean and since it was a medley, Jeremih, Meek Mill, Lil Baby and J Balvin came out for “You Stay.”

The second performance include SZA kicking “Just Us” and Meek Mill rocking “Weather The Storm.” And then, Legend was revealed on the keys—performing “Higher” with Legend on the keys and Nip’s image in the back, and on Khaled Khaled’s hoodie.

Peep the Nipsey tribute below. The Marathon continues.

DJ Khaled & Friends Pay Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On ‘Saturday Night Live’ [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
DJ Khaled & Friends Pay Tribute To Nipsey…
 12 hours ago
05.19.19
Rapper DaBaby’s Weed Carriers Bless Fan With The…
 14 hours ago
05.19.19
DJ Khaled ft. SZA “Just Us,” Lil Nas…
 1 day ago
05.19.19
Sean “Diddy” Combs Owes Much Of His Success…
 1 day ago
05.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close