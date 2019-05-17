When news broke that Steve Harvey had filmed the last episode of his talk show, as the network decided to cancel it. Then we learned he was also being let go from his hosting gig on “Little Big Shots.” Shortly afterward, Fox announced that “Empire” was ending and “Star” was being canceled, people remember the messages of “playing the game” that both men delivered to Mo’Nique. They talk about success and what she needed to do in order to achieve it. For many people, it seemed like they wanted her to swallow some things, not speak her truth and accept less than she was worth in an attempt to gain success within the entertainment industry.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In light of all of this, people on social media starting mentioning Mo’Nique’s name in the conversation, in memes, on tweets, in our own articles. But none of us had heard from Mo’Nique herself. But on her show with husband Sidney Hicks, she said, “We do not celebrate what appears to be someone else’s demise. We do not stand and applaud and say ‘Yeah, look what’s happening,’ ‘That’s what you get.’ That’s not where we’re coming from. That’s not a stance we’ve ever taken. So what I would ask y’all to do…we gotta love our folks through it.”

SEE ALSO: Steve Harvey’s Talk Show Has Been Canceled

SEE ALSO: ‘Empire’ To Be Canceled After Season 6

SEE ALSO: Mo’Nique Shares Edited Clip Of Her Steve Harvey Interview, Titled ‘Selling Out’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Source: MadameNoire.com

Mo’Nique Takes No Pleasure In Lee Daniels And Steve Harvey Losing Their Jobs was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: