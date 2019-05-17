CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Be Careful Walking Over The Rhine

0 reads
Leave a comment

The police are looking for 2 people that were trying to run people over on purpose.

Investigators say they tried to run over people on E. McMicken Avenue near Walnut Street on Saturday morning in front of a corner store. They even drove onto the sidewalk several times. A woman was hit and pinned against a parked car.

This is just sad I can’t believe people are out here trying to do this crazy stuff. (WKRC)

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS


 

 

Cincinnati: Be Careful Walking Over The Rhine was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Lil Nas X Drops His Star-Studded “Old Town…
 5 hours ago
05.17.19
A$AP Ferg ft. A$AP Rocky “Pups,” Tech N9ne…
 21 hours ago
05.17.19
Did Trey Songz Just Have A Baby?
 1 day ago
05.16.19
Yo Gotti’s Tour Bus Reportedly Riddled With Bullets…
 1 day ago
05.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close