The police are looking for 2 people that were trying to run people over on purpose.

Investigators say they tried to run over people on E. McMicken Avenue near Walnut Street on Saturday morning in front of a corner store. They even drove onto the sidewalk several times. A woman was hit and pinned against a parked car.

This is just sad I can’t believe people are out here trying to do this crazy stuff. (WKRC)

Cincinnati: Be Careful Walking Over The Rhine was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 9 hours ago

