DJ Khaled dropped his highly anticipated album “Father of Asahd” at midnight and everyone is talking about the record, “Higher,” which features Nipsey Hussle and John Legend. The video, which took place in Inglewood, California, was filmed just days before Nipsey’s death.

Check it out below:

As previously reported, all proceeds from “Higher” will go to Nipsey’s children, Emani and Kross.

DJ KHALED RELEASES ‘HIGHER’ VIDEO WITH NIPSEY HUSSLE was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 7 hours ago

