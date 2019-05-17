CLOSE
DJ KHALED RELEASES ‘HIGHER’ VIDEO WITH NIPSEY HUSSLE

2016 BET Awards - BETA Post Show - Cricket Lounge

Source: Leon Bennett/BET / Getty

DJ Khaled dropped his highly anticipated album “Father of Asahd” at midnight and everyone is talking about the record, “Higher,” which features Nipsey Hussle and John Legend. The video, which took place in Inglewood, California, was filmed just days before Nipsey’s death.

As previously reported, all proceeds from “Higher” will go to Nipsey’s children, Emani and Kross.

 

 

DJ KHALED RELEASES ‘HIGHER’ VIDEO WITH NIPSEY HUSSLE was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Photos
